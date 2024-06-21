2 dead after shooting on New Tampa Boulevard, police say

Police are investigating after a shooting in New Tampa left two people dead on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of New Tampa Boulevard, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police found a vehicle near Bearss Avenue with two other people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police say.

“It is still early in the investigation but at this point, it appears all parties involved are known to each other and this was not a random incident. There is no threat to the public,” the news release states.

No further information was immediately available.