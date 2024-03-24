2 dead after shooting at Hermitage apartment complex, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex in Hermitage, according to officials.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the shooting was called in at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 from the 5600 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that one person died at the scene and another died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to authorities, the suspect was described as a tall, thin male wearing military-style clothing and driving a U-Haul.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

