2 dead after shooting in Clarksville
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Monday evening.
The Clarksville Police Department said officers were sent to the 600 block of Martin Street just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Both victims died from their injuries; their names were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call lead investigator, Det. Tim Green, at 931-648-0656 ext, 5149.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County
To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.