2 dead after shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Monday evening.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers were sent to the 600 block of Martin Street just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Both victims died from their injuries; their names were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call lead investigator, Det. Tim Green, at 931-648-0656 ext, 5149.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

