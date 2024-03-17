2 dead in separate Charlotte shootings, police say

Two people were killed in separate homicide cases in Charlotte Sunday morning, police said.

Both happened shortly after 5 a.m. and were about 5 miles apart.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers found a male victim who had been shot multiple times on Bradford Drive. The street connects to Freedom Drive near Interstate 85.

MEDIC said the victim died at the scene.

Around the same time, officers were called to Sunset Road near a Cook Out restaurant. There, they found a victim, a female, who had also been shot multiple times. She died at the scene, CMPD said.

It’s not clear what led up to either shooting or if police are looking for suspects.

Neither of the victims’ identities have been released.

Police said as they are investigating, they are looking for anyone with information to come forward. Call 704-432-TIPS or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

