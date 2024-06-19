2 dead in plane crash on Kenai Peninsula lake

Jun. 19—Two men died Tuesday afternoon during an instructional flight when their small plane crashed into Crescent Lake on the Kenai Peninsula, Alaska State Troopers said.

Two hikers witnessed the crash and reported it to troopers just after 2:10 p.m., the agency said. Troopers said they, along with representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. using a helicopter and float plane and spotted debris in the lake, but saw no signs of survivors.

A plane had been reported overdue in the area with two men aboard, troopers said. The Piper PA-18 Super Cub had departed from Moose Pass and was expected to return to the same area, troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said.

An Alaska Air National Guard rescue team responded to the scene but was not able to locate either of the men, troopers said.

Efforts to recover their bodies were ongoing Wednesday, troopers said. Their names will be released once they have been recovered and positively identified, McDaniel said.

The float-equipped plane was operated by Alaska Float Ratings, which has common ownership with Scenic Mountain Air, according to Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board Alaska office. The company did not respond to a message on Wednesday.

The NTSB is investigating the crash. Johnson said the wreckage will eventually be transported to Anchorage after it is recovered. Crescent Lake is deep and it was unclear how long recovery efforts could take, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.