2 dead in Philadelphia area workplace shooting by 'disgruntled former employee'

A "disgruntled former employee" opened fire inside a linen rental and laundry business near Philadelphia on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding three others, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted at Delaware County Linen in Chester at about 8:30 a.m. EDT before the shooter was arrested, officials said.

“This is a tragedy, a story that plays out too often across the United States of America,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters at the scene.

“A disgruntled employee has walked into a linen shop — the Delaware County Linen shop behind us — and shot five people, five co-workers, two are deceased, three are at the hospital.”

The company does linen rental, sales and laundry for local restaurants, hotels, country clubs, caterers, salons, spas rehab centers and schools, according to its website. The "full service linen company" was founded in 1988.

"We do have the suspect in custody," Stollsteimer said. "We have two individuals who unfortunately have lost their life just by showing up at work today from a disgruntled former employee. And then we have three other people who are at the hospital right now, and we are all praying for them."

The gunfire was both inside and outside the business, Stollsteimer said.

The shooter drove away but he was pulled over and caught by Trainer Borough police, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the shooter or explain what might have set him off.

But Stollsteimer told NBC Philadelphia of the suspect: "The employee had had some issues with fellow employees, but nothing that would lead to what happened today.

"The people who are victims of this shooting today, they came to work to live the American dream. They came to work to work hard, to play by the rules and to get ahead in their lives — and today two of them are laying on the ground dead," Stollsteimer continued.

"This is just a horrible, horrible tragedy and another example of someone who had access to a firearm who shouldn't have and took out whatever anger her had for whatever reason on the employees."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com