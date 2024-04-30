2 dead in Palm Harbor murder-suicide, deputies say

Two people were found shot to death in a Palm Harbor home Tuesday morning, and deputies are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on the 4100 block of Moreno Drive after a 911 caller reported that a man and a woman had been shot, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When deputies arrived, they found Stacey McLean, 52, dead in a bedroom. In a separate bedroom, they found Darryl Serraj, 26, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives say Serraj was in a romantic relationship with McLean’s daughter for about five years, and their relationship had recently ended.

Serraj “broke into the home, murdered McLean, and then took his own life,” the news release states.

An autopsy will be conducted, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the cause and manner of death, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was immediately released.

Need help?

Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1.