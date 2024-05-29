2 dead after overnight house fire in Worcester

Two people are dead after an overnight house fire in Worcester.

According to the City of Worcester, firefighters were called to a home on Hancock Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a fire with people trapped inside the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor with conditions deteriorating.

Crews quickly made entry to search for residents and found two on the first floor.

The residents were transported to a local hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Two firefighters were also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Four adults and three children were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

