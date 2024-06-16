2 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Texas Juneteenth celebration: police

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead and multiple others were injured after a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Texas.

Police in Round Rock, a city located less than 20 miles north of Austin, said the shooting began just before 11 p.m. at Old Settlers Park after a fight between two groups who were at the Juneteenth event.

“The unfortunate part is that we had innocent victims as a result of this reckless actions of certain subjects,” Police Chief Allen Banks said during a media briefing. “We’re here to celebrate Juneteenth and the unfortunate part is these folks could care less about someone’s life and take someone’s life and on a day we’re here to celebrate community.”

Police respond to shooting at Juneteenth Celebration in Round Rock on June 15, 2024. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

Police are searching for suspects after a Juneteenth Celebration shooting that left two dead and multiple people injured. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

Banks shared that officers and members of the Round Rock Fire Department who were there immediately tried to help the victims of the shooting. Austin-Travis County EMS medics also responded to the incident and said four adults and two kids had potentially serious injuries.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and identities have not yet been released.

Those injured, who were not part of the fight, were taken to area hospitals.

“My thoughts and my prayers go out to the victims,” said Banks. “My condolences go out to the families of the deceased.”

Watch the briefing from RRPD Chief Allen Banks:

No additional details were immediately available. Banks said police believe the suspects fled the scene but that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to reach out to the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

