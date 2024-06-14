2 dead after motorcycle crash on Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died in a motorcycle crash in Portland Thursday night, authorities said.

Around 8:04 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau responded to a crash near Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. Two people were found dead. A crashed motorcycle was located near the ramp from eastbound Morrison Bridge to northeast I-5.

PPB said they believe the rider and passenger of the motorcycle were subsequently “thrown over the barrier onto a parking lot below.” No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

The investigation initially closed the eastbound Morrison Bridge ramp to northbound I-5 and Southeast Water Avenue between Southeast Yamhill Street and Southeast Alder Street. However, by 9:30 p.m., police said the Morrison Bridge was open in both directions.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article if more information becomes available.

