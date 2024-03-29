2 dead after motorcycle crash on Friday morning, according to Lubbock police
Two people died in a motorcycle crash in west Lubbock on Friday morning.
The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) responded to 45th Street and Slide Road at 2:08 a.m. for a report of a collision with injuries involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.
LPD confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene; however, it has not released the identities of the individuals. No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more details are released.
