2 dead, including an infant, dozens injured in Oklahoma tornadoes

April 28 (UPI) -- A four-month-old baby is one of two people dead in the wake of tornadoes that ravaged the central Oklahoma town of Sulphur Saturday night, reducing buildings to rubble, police reported.

At least 30 people were injured and one remains unaccounted for, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities continued a search and rescue mission Sunday in Sulphur, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is scheduled to tour the storm damage on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were still sifting through the devastation from a series of at least 20 tornadoes that ravaged a wide swath of Oklahoma, from the northern corner of the state to the Red River, according to The National Weather Service, which has not yet rated any of the storms, but said at least 17 of them touched down.

Stitt declared a state of emergency in a dozen counties.

"Due to impacts from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail, and flooding beginning April 27, 2024, including extensive damage to power lines and infrastructure, it is necessary to assist and expedite all efforts of relief," Stitt said in the state of emergency declaration.

"My prayers are with those who lost loved ones as tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma last night. Thank you to Oklahoma Emergency Management and those who have worked through the night to keep Oklahomans safe and have worked to clear debris and assess damage," Stitt said in a separate statement on the tornadoes.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Crossway Church in Sulphur, a building that is also serving as a place for storm victims to reunite with their families, according to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

A state of emergency typically lasts for a month, making state funds available for clean-up and aid.

Several major highways remain closed in the parts of the state hardest hit as crews work to remove debris.

The Oklahoma tornadoes Saturday night were the latest in a series of tornadoes that have battered the Midwest beginning last week and into the weekend.

The Weather Service fielded calls of at least 60 tornadoes in five states on Friday, making it the busiest day of the year so far for tornadic activity. Officials warned of the potential for more severe weather for millions of people in a band that reaches from Michigan to Texas.