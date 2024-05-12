2 dead in house fire in Ellicottville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Ellicottville early Friday morning, according to fire authorities.

Crews responded to the home on Bryant Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. Friday. The fire was contained and extinguished to where it started, but the two people in the home had died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

