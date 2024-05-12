2 dead in house fire in Ellicottville
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Ellicottville early Friday morning, according to fire authorities.
Crews responded to the home on Bryant Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. Friday. The fire was contained and extinguished to where it started, but the two people in the home had died.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Latest Local News
2 dead in house fire in Ellicottville
‘It’s been a year already’: Family, friends hold vigil for Kalamae Hodgkin
‘Just keep going’: WNY comes together for Walk MS Buffalo
‘Definitely different’: AI robot speaks at D’Youville University commencement ceremony
1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash on I-290 West
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.