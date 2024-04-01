2 dead from gunshot wounds found in Springfield home, police ask public for help

This file photo shows police lights flashing atop a vehicle in Springfield in 2023. The Springfield Police Department is investigating the "suspicious deaths" of two people who were found at a home near 70th Street and Jessica Drive in Springfield on Sunday.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the "suspicious deaths" of two people who were found at a home near 70th Street and Jessica Drive in Springfield on Sunday.

Officers arrived on the scene just before 6:45 p.m. where they found evidence that two people had died from gunshot wounds, officials said.

The two deceased have not yet been identified by police due to an ongoing investigation into their manner of death, officials said.

Springfield Police is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the department at (541)-726-3721.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 2 dead from gunshot wounds found at home in Springfield, Oregon