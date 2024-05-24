2 dead after gunfire erupts in L.A.’s Harbor region

Two people are dead after a double shooting Thursday outside the San Pedro Adult Learning Center.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of the shooting at Santa Cruz and Meyler streets just before 4 p.m. authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene when two ambulances were requested in addition to a canopy, which is used to cover deceased individuals while detectives investigate the crime scene.

Police and fire department personnel on the scene of a deadly double shooting in San Pedro on May 23, 2024. (KTLA)

Police and fire department personnel on the scene of a deadly double shooting in San Pedro on May 23, 2024. (KTLA)

Police and fire department personnel on the scene of a deadly double shooting in San Pedro on May 23, 2024. (Citizen)

Details are extremely limited and it’s unclear exactly how the shooting unfolded, but video posted to the Citizen App showed police and firefighters standing near one victim on the sidewalk who had already been covered by a blanket.

$800K in diamonds, gold and cash stolen in Southern California jewelry heist

The second victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. They were later pronounced dead.

Aerial footage from the scene captured by Sky5 showed a heavy police presence just before 6 p.m. as homicide investigators worked to gather evidence.

No further details on the shooting were provided.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.