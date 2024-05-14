2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Southern California

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Palmdale.

Authorities say the incident took place around 2:08 p.m. Monday on Olive Street, just west of 30th Street East.

A 2005 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on Olive at a high rate of speed and lost control, colliding with a tree.

LASD says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, where they also succumbed to their injuries.

No further details have been provided about the victims

Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

It has been a deadly few days on the roads in Southern California. On Saturday, three people died, and three were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Pasadena.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.