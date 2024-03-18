2 dead in Brooklyn fire: FDNY

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A fire claimed the lives of two people in a Brooklyn fire on Sunday, according to officials.

More Brooklyn News

When FDNY members and EMS arrived at 159 Bay 29 Street, officials pronounced two people dead, according to the FDNY. The fire started around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.