2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the central Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 12:10 a.m., Metro police responded to a report of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road.

When officers arrived found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the apartment. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives later determined that the men were in an argument when one of the men shot the victim and then himself.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

