2 dead, 7 injured, including police officer, in shooting at Miami martini bar

Two people were killed and seven injured in a shooting at a bar near downtown Miami early Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police Department were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of an altercation at the Martini Bar in the CityPlace center in Doral. The suspect was located by a security guard who tried to deescalate the situation, police said. The suspect then shot and killed the security guard and a responding police officer killed the suspect, according to a press conference held by the Miami Dade Police Department.

In the gunfire exchange, another officer sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and at least six other people - five men and one woman - were injured, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said during the conference.

Two victims were taken to trauma centers and listed in critical condition, Zabaleta said, and the remaining four were stable.

"At the present time we do know that two officers of the City of Doral Police Department did discharge their firearm, but as I mentioned, only one was injured by gunfire," Zabaleta said. "The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to talk to all witnesses that are here in order to be able to gather all the details.”

Investigators are working to determine what caused the altercation.

Injured officer put tourniquet on wound after killing shooter, police say

The police officer who was struck by gunfire was able to perform a tourniquet on himself immediately after being struck and discharging his firearm, said Chief City of Doral Police Department Edwin Lopez. The injured officer has been with the force about four years, he said.

Lopez said officers from several agencies swarmed the scene in response to the shooting, about 12 miles west of downtown Miami.

“I want to thank all the responding agencies, from the Sweetwater Police Department from the Miami-Dade Police Department and obviously from the Doral Police Department who were able to safely secure the scene and prevent it from escalating,” Lopez said

USA TODAY reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department and Doral Police Department regarding the incident.

