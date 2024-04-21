2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at block party in Memphis

Two people are dead and an estimated six others were injured in a shooting at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

The shooting was reported about 7:39 p.m. near Orange Mound Park, south of Simons Bank Liberty Stadium. A block party was happening at the time, with as many as 300 people attending, police said.

There was no permit for the party, the department said.

One of the six victims was listed in critical condition, police said.

The department initially said there were 16 total victims, but later revised that number down to eight after it said several appeared to be counted more than once.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in custody. What sparked the violence was under investigation, police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com