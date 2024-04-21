2 dead, 6 hurt in shooting at Tennessee block party: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say eight people were shot, two fatally, during a block party Saturday evening.

Memphis Police responded to Orange Mound Park shortly after 7 p.m., Interim Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a press conference.

According to Davis, two men were pronounced dead at the scene and six others were injured. At least one victim has already been released from the hospital and one remains in critical condition.

The conditions of the other victims were not immediately available Sunday morning.

Davis said between 200 and 300 people were attending a block party, which did not appear to have a permit, at Orange Mound Park.

Authorities are still investigating, but Davis said police are aware of at least two suspects who opened fire during the block party.

She asked that anyone with video of the shooting send the video to Memphis Police. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

“In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence,” Davis said.

Memphis Police originally reported that 16 people were shot but later stated that there were a total of eight victims. Police believe the error occurred because some victims were reported to investigators several times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.