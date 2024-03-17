2 dead, 5 hurt in shooting in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police in Washington, D.C. say an early morning shooting Sunday left two people dead and five more injured as the search for a single gunman continues.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll says the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near 7th and P streets NW in the Shaw neighborhood. He added that all those who were shot were adults.

Police did not immediately provide details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the conditions of those injured.

The District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which went up 39% in 2023. The increase was largely fueled by a 35% rise in homicides and growth in carjackings, which nearly doubled. Police Chief Pamela Smith has pushed lawmakers to pass legislation that would strengthen penalties for gun offenses in the nation’s capital.

Carrol asked that anyone with information about the investigation contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

