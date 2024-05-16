2 dead, 2 injured in early morning explosion at a rural Ohio home: Reports

Two people have died and two others were injured after a home exploded in Ohio, according to local reports.

The home in a rural area of Fulton County, Ohio exploded around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Wauseon, local outlets including WTVG and WTOL reported. Wauseon, Ohio is located about 41 miles southwest of Toledo in the northwest part of the state and is close to the Michigan border.

WTVG reported that authorities on the scene said a woman and young boy were pulled out of the home and were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The bodies of two others − a man and a girl − were found later in the morning.

Authorities have not released the ages or identifies of any of the people in the explosion, and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

USA TODAY has contacted the Wauseon Fire Department for more information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fulton County, Ohio house explosion; 2 dead, 2 injured - reports