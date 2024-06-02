2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill block party, police say

Two people have died and two others were hurt after a shooting at a neighborhood block party in Rock Hill Saturday night, police said.

Police responded after 10 p.m. to the shooting in the 900 block of Southland Drive, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made, Chavis said.

A woman, 44, and a man, 21, died at the scene, police said in a statement. The identities of the two people killed have not been released by the York County Coroner.

Police found a 25-year-old woman shot in the arm, officials said. A fourth victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered a graze gunshot wound, according to police.

No other information about how the shooting happened or what led to the gunfire has been released.

The residential area is in the southern part of the city near where Mount Holly Road and Saluda Road intersect.