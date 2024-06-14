2 dead, 2 hurt after nightclub shooting in Ohio

Two people are dead, and two others are hurt after a nightclub shooting in Ohio.

Columbus Police officers were dispatched to Avalon at the 2000 block of North 5th Street around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Assistant chief Greg Bodker said a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another died at the hospital.

Medics transported two others to area hospitals.

Bodker said preliminary indications lead officers to believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation, WBNS said.

