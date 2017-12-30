After Deadly Law Firm Shooting, Police Seek Motive

(LONG BEACH, Calif.) — Police are trying to learn what motivated a man to walk into a law firm where he worked and shoot two of his colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

Police arrived at the office building in Long Beach on Friday to find the gunman and one victim dead and learned that the second victim had driven himself to a hospital, police Sgt. Brad Johnson said at a news conference.

The injured man was in stable condition.

Have been briefed on shooting in law offices in North Long Beach. Appears to be a workplace homicide. Both the shooter and a victim are dead. One other person was shot but is in hospital in stable condition. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families LBPD will update. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) December 30, 2017

Police didn’t fire any shots, Johnson said. A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found.

The gunman’s motive had not yet been determined, but authorities emphasized it was not a case of an active shooter targeting as many people as possible.

“This incident was workplace violence,” Johnson said.

Video showed people running from a two-story office building shouting about a shooting inside.

The building is in the well-to-do neighborhood of Bixby Knolls and sits across from a Trader Joe’s market.

Three different law firms are listed among the occupants, but police did not reveal the office where the shooting occurred.

The office is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people.