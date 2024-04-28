2 dead, 1 hurt after 350,000-pound load detaches from 18-wheeler and pins vehicle in Texas

Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after an oversized load disconnected from an 18-wheeler Saturday and pinned a vehicle beneath it in Temple, Texas.

Emergency crews responded to the incident about 90 minutes north of Austin at 11:20 a.m. and found the load − which weighed 350,000 pounds − on top of a vehicle carrying three people at the intersection of Highway 36 and 317, according to Temple Fire & Rescue's Facebook page. The Temple Police Department was also called to the scene.

It took EMS four hours to safely remove the driver of the vehicle. He was then flown to Baylor Scott & White Health with life-threatening injuries, officials told USA TODAY.

Police told USA TODAY that an investigation is still underway but declined to comment further.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, which does accept anonymous tips.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

