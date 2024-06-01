2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Winton Hills shooting

Two people are dead and one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Winton Hills Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers said they were called to the 5200 block of Holland Drive around 4 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they located three people with gunshot wounds, police said. Two of the victims were found dead inside an apartment and the third person was hospitalized and is suffering from head and chest injuries.

Police have not identified the victims nor stated if they have a suspect at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

