2 dead, 1 critical in weekend Phoenix shooting

An early Saturday shooting involving a group of men in south Phoenix resulted in three people being shot, with two fatalities, according to Phoenix police.

At around 2:45 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near the residential area of 19th and Southern Avenues and discovered three gunshot victims after a fight between four men.

Elijah Sanchez, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 38-year-old Lucio Lopez Segura was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to police, who added the third victim remained alive but in critical condition.

A fourth person at the scene was confirmed to be involved with the shooting but was released following a police interview, Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

"Preliminary information regarding this shooting suggests that the four men were involved in an altercation which led to an exchange of gunfire," wrote Scherer in the release.

Police said the shooting remained an active investigation.

