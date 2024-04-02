2 Dayton officers taken to hospital after crashing while responding to stolen vehicle

Apr. 2—Two Dayton police officers were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after two cruisers crashed while responding to assist with a stolen vehicle.

One of the officers was released from the Maimi Valley Hospital after being treated. The second has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Around 1:55 a.m., a sergeant found a wanted stolen vehicle. They had the driver in custody when two additional cruisers responding to assist crashed into each other near West Third Street and North Plaza Avenue .

The cruisers were both heading west on West Third Street. The first cruiser attempted to pass the second one as the second cruiser attempted to turn left onto North Plaza Avenue, resulting in the collision, according to a crash report.

Both cruisers then crashed into poles.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was returned to its owner, according to police.