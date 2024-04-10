2 Dayton men accused of shooting at relatives after funeral for 14-year-old boy

Apr. 9—Two Dayton men indicted Friday are accused of following family members leaving a funeral for a 14-year-old homicide victim and then shooting at them.

Daviontay Maurice Travis Hunter, 20, and Thomas Michael Peck Jr., 19, are each charged with one count of felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Dayton police were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. March 25 to the 1500 block of Watson Street on a shots fired complaint.

Three people said they had just left the funeral for a family members of Corey Prater and were followed by a Chrysler 300 driven by Peck and accompanied by Hunter, when the vehicle was shot four times, according to an affidavit.

"Witnesses identified Mr. Peck and Mr. Hunter as the individuals who shot at (the) vehicle, which was occupied at the time of the shooting," the document stated.

Hunter reportedly admitted to police that he and Peck were in the Chrysler 300 and followed the trio, but he said he didn't shoot, according to documents.

Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan were shot and killed the evening of March 14 in the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road, near Louise Troy Elementary School, during a fight involving a group of boys, a 911 caller reported.

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges in Montgomery County Juvenile Court. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because his case is not in adult court. The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office previously said that "at this point, it is premature to determine if we will file to have him transferred to adult court."

A warrant is issued for the teen's arrest but as of Tuesday he was not in custody.

Hunter and Peck are both held in the Montgomery County Jail.