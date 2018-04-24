2 Dallas Police Officers, 1 Civilian Shot at Home Depot

Two Dallas police officers and a civilian were shot near a local Home Depot on Tuesday, police said.

The Dallas police department said two officers were shot and critically wounded in a tweet, and confirmed that another person was shot. The civilian’s condition was not known. The department did not immediately provide further details.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

The Associated Press reports the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. outside a Home Depot located in northern Dallas. Aerial footage showed police looking for a suspect in the surrounding area with a helicopter and trained dogs.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted that he was closely monitoring the situation and praying for the officers.

We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families. @DallasPD — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) April 24, 2018

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot echoed the mayor’s thoughts. “Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served.”