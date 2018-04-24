Dallas Officer Shot At Home Depot Dies. 2 Others Still In Hospital.

A Dallas police officer has died and another remains in critical condition after a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday. A civilian guard was also critically injured, according to authorities.

Officer Rogelio Santander, 27, died Wednesday morning, the Dallas Police Department told multiple media outlets. The other officer, 26-year-old Crystal Almeida, remains in critical condition. The wounded civilian, a Home Depot loss prevention officer, has not been identified.

The two officers were responding to a call from an off-duty officer to assist in an arrest at the store late Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Police Chief Renée Hall told reporters at a news conference that day. Hall did not disclose details of the shooting, but said the gunman had fled the scene.

Fire Dallas Rescue took the injured officers to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. The off-duty officer was not injured.

Hall said at a later news conference on Tuesday evening that the three people who’d been shot were out of surgery. She asked for “continued prayers for them and their families.”

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

The Dallas Police Department’s helicopter unit said that, after a “lengthy car chase,” a suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting about 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hall confirmed that police officers spotted a white pickup matching the description of one linked to the shooting and chased the car to an area in northwest Dallas, where police officers were able to arrest 29-year-old Armando Juarez and a female passenger.

Juarez, whom police had identified earlier Tuesday as a person of interest, was arrested and faces “multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer,” Hall said, adding that he had an outstanding warrant for felony theft. She did not release details on the female passenger.

The Dallas Police Department worked with other state, local and federal officials to find Juarez, Hall said.

Armando Juarez L/M/29, is a person of interest in the Attempted Capital Murder of 2 Police Officers that occurred at the Home Depot located at 11682 Forest Central Drive. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/rbmwmMv2JC — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 25, 2018

While addressing reporters on Tuesday, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings alluded to the sniper shootings in July 2016 that left five police officers in the city dead. That gunman, Micah Xavier Johnson, was an Army veteran who said he “wanted to kill white people, especially white officers,” according to the Dallas Police Department. Johnson was killed by police.

“Once again, Dallas is at the precipice looking into the hell of heartbreak as our police department was attacked this afternoon,” Rawlings said during the news conference.