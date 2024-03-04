2 in custody in Wellesley after dispute over medication allegedly involving gun
Two people are now in custody after an alleged dispute over medication involving a gun in Wellesley.
The prisoner’s dilemma is a classic thought experiment that explores how people can collaborate for mutual gain — or how one might screw the other over for a lesser reward. Can you guess which outcome venture capital might resemble? A group of Boston investors wishes it were different.
In early April, the Facebook News tab will start disappearing for users in the US and Australia. Meta will also stop paying Australian news organizations for their content, ending deals currently worth around $66 million.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
Electric vehicle startup Fisker is planning to lay off 15% of its workforce and says it likely does not have enough cash on hand to survive the next 12 months. Fisker reported more than 1,300 employees as of the end of September 2023, meaning the cut could affect close to 200 people. Fisker said Thursday that it finished 2023 with $396 million in cash, though $70 million of that is restricted.
A college student paid a popular X account to promote her music. She got way more than she bargained for.
Google has announced a trio of new features for its Chrome browser, including improved search when experiencing a poor internet connection. There’s also a new feature that offers suggestions based on what others are looking for.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
SambaNova, an AI chip startup that's raised over $1.1 billion in VC money to date, is gunning for OpenAI -- and rivals -- with a new generative AI product geared toward enterprise customers. Rodrigo Liang, SambaNova's co-founder and CEO, says that Samba-1 allows companies to fine-tune and address for multiple AI use cases while avoiding the challenges of implementing AI systems ad hoc.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.