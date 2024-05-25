2 in custody after police allege Davenport animals found filthy, starving

Two Davenport residents were in custody Saturday after animal-control officers and police allege they found malnourished animals at their home along with dead rabbits and a cat in a freezer, according to court records.

Joshua Schmidt (L) and Suzanne Schmidt (Scott County Jail)

Suzanne Schmidt, 48, and Joshua Schmidt, 25, both face three aggravated-misdemeanor charges of animal neglect with serious injury or death, and three serious-misdemeanor charges of animal neglect with injury, court records show.

In Iowa, conviction of an aggravated misdemeanor could mean a sentence of up to two years and a fine.

Shortly before 4 p.m. April 19, Animal Protection Services responded to a Davenport home on West 3rd Street for a report of animal neglect, according to arrest affidavits. The Schmidts failed to provide several animals in their care “with basic needs such as adequate food, water, and sanitary conditions leading to serious medical issues/death to several animals,” affidavits show.

Additionally, affidavits show that “Animal Protection Services removed one canine (matted fur with feces stuck to it, long nails, malnourished) and two rabbits (both showing signs of neglect, one showing signs of starvation).”

In the Schmidts’ freezer were two rabbits and one cat that showed signs of severe neglect and were just “fur and bones,” according to arrest affidavits.

“There were no medical records for any of the animals,” according to arrest affidavits. “Four cats were allowed to remain with the defendants, but Animal Protection Services did note their litter boxes were full of fecal matter.”

Suzanne Schmidt, according to court records, has received prior city citations for exceeding number of animals (allowed,) failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination and failure to obtain a city dog license.

Suzanne and Joshua Schmidt, each held on $2,500 bond, were in custody Saturday in Scott County Jail, and are set for preliminary hearings June 4 in Scott County Court.

