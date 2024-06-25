2 in custody after multi-county pursuit on I-75

Two people are in custody after a multi-county pursuit that went on Interstate 75 early Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers assisted Sidney Police in a pursuit that began around 2:27 a.m. on Fair Road and went on Southbound Interstate 75, according to OSHP dispatchers.

They confirm to News Center 7 that two people are in custody.

We continue to update this story.