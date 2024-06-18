2 in custody after fleeing scene of auto accident on Northwest Side

Two people were arrested Monday night after fleeing the scene of an auto accident in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to an accident where a black SUV struck five parked cars in the 5000 block of West Grace Street. A witness told police a male and a female fled the scene from a black SUV.

The two suspects were found a short time later and placed into custody, police said.