2 CT men die early Easter morning, 2 people hospitalized with injuries from one shooting incident

Two men died early Sunday morning and two more people were recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Bridgeport’s East End Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Logan Street at 11:15 p.m. and found three people outside 1542 Stratford Ave. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

At the same time, a fourth person arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

The three people found on Stratford Avenue were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Two of the victims, a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man from Bridgeport, died at the hospital early Sunday morning, police said.

The other two, a 34-year-old Bridgeport woman and a 25-year-old man, were in stable condition as of Sunday morning, police said.

Investigators found that the shooting took place at 1542 Stratford Ave. and “the surrounding city streets and sidewalks,” police said.

The city’s Detective Bureau Homicide Squad had taken over the investigation and the department’s Forensic Identification Unit was processing the scene and collecting evidence, police said.

“The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to both victims’ friends and family,” the department said in a statement Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or use the department’s tip line at 203-576-TIPS.