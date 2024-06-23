2 critically injured in tanker fire near Giddings

GIDDINGS, Texas - Two people were critically injured after their SUV collided with a trailer carrying barrels of oil near Giddings, authorities say.

According to Texas DPS, at around 10:49 a.m. on June 23, troopers responded to a crash that happened near the intersection of US 290 and FM 180 in Lee County.

DPS says a truck tractor towing a trailer carrying barrels of crude oil was attempting to enter the eastbound lane of US 290. An SUV, with a man and woman inside, was heading east and struck the trailer.

As a result, the vehicle caught on fire.

The man and woman inside the SUV were taken to the hospital for treatment, says DPS. Earlier in the day, Lee County EMS said two critically injured people were transported to Austin.

As of around 2 p.m. June 23, U.S. 290 east and westbound are closed at FM 180 until further notice. All traffic is being diverted around the scene.

(Lee County EMS)

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Giddings FD, South Lee County FD, Lincoln FD, Giddings PD, Lee County sheriffs department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Fayette County EMS.

DPS says that the investigation is currently ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.