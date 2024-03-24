2 in critical condition following South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have launched an investigation into a Sunday morning shooting in South Nashville that left two people seriously injured.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 24 from the 700 block of Hill Avenue.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, by the time officers arrived at the scene, the victims had already been brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they are both in critical condition.

No additional details have been released about this incident or the suspect(s) involved in it.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

