2 crew members die in 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship

Holland America said it's investigating the deaths of two crew members, which happened Friday on board the Nieuw Amsterdam cruise ship. Photo by Cybergoth/Wikimedia Commons

March 23 (UPI) -- Two workers died onboard a Holland American cruise ship this week, according to a statement from the cruise line.

The company's Nieuw Amsterdam ship was calling at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas when the two crew members died in an "incident in an engineering space," a statement from Holland America read.

A Holland America spokesperson told news outlets that the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. local time Friday.

Holland America said it notified the authorities and the incident is currently under investigation.

"All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members' families at this difficult time," the company's statement read.

"The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company's absolute priority."

The Nieuw Amsterdam is currently on a seven-night tour of the Caribbean, which departed from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on March 16.

Holland America said it is offering counseling service to employees affected by the incident.