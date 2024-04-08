2 construction projects to close major commuter routes - 1 of them for more than a month

A pair of roadway project closings are slated to create some headaches across New Castle County — one of them for more than a month as it shuts a major thoroway out of Wilmington.

Southbound South Market Street (Route 13) will be completely closed for nearly seven weeks forcing motorists who usually use this road to find another exit out of Wilmington.

The second closure will take place at the I-95/Route 896 interchange south of Newark and take place overnight.

Roadway out of Wilmington closing

Southbound South Market Street will be completely close from New Sweden Street and I-495 from April 8 until May 24, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

Local traffic only will be allowed between New Sweden Street and Blue Coats Drive. A detour will be posted.

In addition, there will be daily lane closures on northbound Route 13 between South Heald Street and Millside Drive during working hours. Motorists should use caution and expect delays in the area.

This is Phase V of the Rogers Road concrete reconstruction project, which began in November and aims to improve the roadway.

DelDOT has opened northbound Route 13, between South Heald Street and Millside Road, which it closed last month as part the project's fifth phase.

Newark-area nightly closures

Overnight closures related to the I-95/Route 896 interchange project will mostly affect motorists during the night hours.

Both directions of I-95 will have multiple lanes closures from the Route 896 interchange to the welcome center starting April 8 — 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

An aerial view of the ongoing construction project at Del. 896 and I-95 interchange.

There will be full closures of northbound I-95 from Maryland Route 279 to the Route 896 interchange on:

Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Wednesday and Tuesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The interstate's southbound lanes will experience multi-lane closures from the welcome center to the toll plaza Tuesday through Thursday starting as early as 7 p.m. and lasting until 7 a.m.

DelDOT said there will be multi-lane closures on northbound I-95 between Route 896 and the welcome center from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday.

Some lane closures will be in effect along Elkton Road and Route 896 during the full closure.

Ramps at the interchange will remain open except for the northbound I-95 off ramp to Route 896. Additionally, overnight lane closures on both northbound and southbound I-95 will be required to support steel girder installation and for striping, signing and lighting removal.

Daytime lane closures on northbound I-95 will be in effect for construction access.

