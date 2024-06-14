2 Columbus police officers fired in unrelated investigations

Columbus Police Officer and FOP Representative Brian Steel speaks outside of Grant Hospital in 2023.

Two Columbus police officers have been terminated in less than a week for unrelated incidents.

Brain Steel, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9, said he was made aware of the terminations this week.

Steel said he would not confirm to the Dispatch the identities of the officers who had been terminated, citing guidance from the union's legal counsel to defer to the Division of Police.

Other media outlets have reported the officers' identities as Donovan Bever, who joined the department in 2020, and Robert Spann, who joined the department in 2012.

Bever's termination is related to a use of force investigation that did not involve a shooting. Additional details have not been provided.

Spann's termination was the result of inappropriate sexual conduct while working special duty at a grocery store. A copy of an investigation from the Inspector General's office, obtained by The Dispatch, said Spann had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with a grocery store employee in 2023.

Steel said both cases will be reviewed by the union to determine if the proper procedures were followed.

The Dispatch is requesting public records related to both cases and is seeking comment from city officials.

