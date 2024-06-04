2 Clovis Unified school graduations postponed due to heat

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Graduation ceremonies at two Clovis Unified high schools will be postponed following the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning.

With temperatures expected to be over 105 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, Clovis Unified officials say they have taken steps to adjust by 30 minutes the start time for graduation ceremonies for Clovis West and Buchanan high schools’ Class of 2024.

The graduation ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial Stadium will begin at 8 p.m. with the gates of the stadium opening at 6:30 p.m. Students’ report time will also be moved 30 minutes later, according to officials.

This will allow the district to benefit from the later evening’s lower temperatures and for the stadium to be in the shade longer before the gates open. In addition, officials encourage students and guests to come to the ceremony well-hydrated and prepared for the Valley’s typical warm weather.

Water will be provided to students and officials say water fountains are available in the stands for those attending the event. The event live stream also remains available for those unable to attend the ceremony in the stadium. To access those live streams, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.