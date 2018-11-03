2 Children Shot While Trick-Or-Treating In Philadelphia

A Philadelphia teenager and her 5-year-old brother were trick-or-treating on

A Philadelphia teenager and her 5-year-old brother were trick-or-treating on Halloween when they were both shot by masked gunmen, police said.

Mikaya, 14, was with her brother Mael when two men began shooting, striking the children in the crossfire, WPVI reported. Both children were shot once in the leg, Philadelphia Police Capt. Malachi Jones said Thursday.

Mikaya was released from the hospital and her brother remains in stable condition.

“I was just focused on getting my little brother,” Mikaya told WPVI. “I was just focused on getting him to safety and making sure he was alright.”

Police said two masked men exited a car and began shooting in their direction. Six shots were fired from two guns, and reporters found shell casings next to candy that had been dropped during the mayhem.

Officers visited Mael at the hospital on Thursday to make sure he still got treats for Halloween.

.@PhillyPolice@PPD35Dist brought Halloween to 5yr old shooting victim still in hospital recovering from serious injuries. Our entire city needs to unite around this young man and work together to stop the gun violence. ALL kids have a right to have a childhood! No Exceptions! pic.twitter.com/61jO565Kv5 — Joe Sullivan (@PPDJoeSullivan) November 1, 2018

The children’s mother, identified only as Dominique, expressed anguish at the idea children can’t even trick-or-treat without fearing being shot.

“It makes no sense to send your children out to trick-or-treat and then you get a phone call that not one but two of your children were shot,” Dominique told the station.

Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting.