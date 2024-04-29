2 children fall from window in Allegheny County

Two children were taken to area hospitals after falling out of a window in Allegheny County.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police and EMS responded to the Lincoln School Apartments in White Oak around 3:15 p.m. Both kids were taken to area hospitals.

Channel 11 learned a six-year-old fell from the window and hit the concrete. His three-year-old sister looked out the window and fell, hitting a ground-level railing. The boy was taken to a hospital by ambulance and the girl by helicopter.

Channel 11 reporter Pete DeLuca is on his way to the scene. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Both children have traumatic injuries and are in critical condition.

The falls are under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 charged with abuse of a corpse after body of Aliquippa woman found in abandoned building 17-year-old graduates with master’s degree from University of Pittsburgh Billie Eilish bringing new tour to Pittsburgh VIDEO: ‘She should be here’ Family, friends of missing teen girl found dead in Fayette County hold vigil DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts