2 children drown at Gaston County home, police say

Two children died after drowning at a home in Gaston County over the weekend, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Monday.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers were called to a drowning Sunday morning. It happened on Ike Lynch Road, which is southwest of High Shoals.

GEMS told Channel 9 that the two children were believed to be under 10 years old.

The victims haven’t been identified yet.

According to GCPD, investigators are consulting with the district attorney’s office, but at this time, foul play isn’t suspected.

