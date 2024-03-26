2 Chicago men allegedly stole over $4K worth of items from 2 suburban Walgreens stores

CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are accused of stealing over $4,000 worth of merchandise from two suburban Walgreens stores this week.

Jamar Beach, 37, and Ladontan Miles, 23, face one felony count of burglary and one felony count of retail theft.

At about 11:42 p.m. Monday, Beach, Miles and a third unidentified person entered the Walgreens store located at 160 N. Robert Palmer Dr. in Elmhurst and took approximately $1,039 worth of items off the shelf, including hair care and health testing products, prosecutors said.

The men then concealed the items and allegedly left the store without paying.

Shortly afterward, the same three men allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of items from a Walgreens store in Hillside. They then led police on a high-speed chase as they attempted to flee.

During the chase, officers unsuccessfully deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle. Subsequently, a Chicago Police Department helicopter began monitoring the vehicle, which eventually came to a stop at Stewart Avenue and 72nd Street in Chicago.

All three men fled the vehicle on foot, and officers apprehended two of them from a nearby building.

"In DuPage County, we do not tolerate stealing from our businesses and anyone who does so will quickly find themselves arrested, charged and prosecuted," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "I thank the Elmhurst and Hillside Police Departments for their efforts in this case. I thank the Chicago Police Department for air support and for apprehending the defendants as they attempted to flee. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Alexandria Levan and Philip Ungar for their work in preparing a strong prosecution against these two men."

Beach’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 22 and Miles’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 23.