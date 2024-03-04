2 Chicago men accused in armed robbery, shootout on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two Chicago men are each facing a handful of charges in connection with a robbery and shootout on the Far South Side on Friday morning.

Chicago police say 20-year-old Damarco Williams, a Greater Grand Crossing resident, and 18-year-old Devin Alexander, a West Pullman resident, have both been charged with several felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with the discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted armed robbery, and four counts of armed robbery.

Williams was also charged with one misdemeanor count of theft under $500. Alexander was charged with three misdemeanor counts of theft under $500.

According to Chicago police, the charges stem from the duo’s role in a robbery and subsequent shootout that ensued with a security guard.

Officers say it all unfolded just after 9 a.m. on Friday in the 11500 block of South State Street in West Pullman.

The two men allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the area, but a shootout then allegedly broke out between them and a nearby security guard.

Police say nobody was hit by gunfire during the shootout.

The men were able to get away but officers caught up with them about an hour later, and both were taken into custody.

Both Williams and Alexander appeared in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.

