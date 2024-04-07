2 Charlotte Catholic students in ICU from serious crash near Asheville

Two local students are in the hospital in Asheville after a serious crash on Sunday.

Charlotte Catholic posted on social media that two juniors at the school are in the ICU in Asheville after a car accident.

Prayers needed right now please. Charlotte Catholic Juniors: Abby Lyn Robinson and Isabella Tarantelli are currently in ICU at Mission Hospital in Asheville after a serious car accident. Please pray and share and pray again! — Charlotte Catholic (@CCHSCougarNews) April 7, 2024

The N.C. Department of Transportation alerted Channel 9 to a crash on I-40 near Asheville around 3 a.m. on Sunday. It’s unclear if this was the crash that the students were hurt in.

The crash on I-40 closed the major highway until 9:50 a.m.

Channel 9 asked North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

