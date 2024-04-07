2 Charlotte Catholic students in ICU from serious crash near Asheville

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Two local students are in the hospital in Asheville after a serious crash on Sunday.

Charlotte Catholic posted on social media that two juniors at the school are in the ICU in Asheville after a car accident.

The N.C. Department of Transportation alerted Channel 9 to a crash on I-40 near Asheville around 3 a.m. on Sunday. It’s unclear if this was the crash that the students were hurt in.

The crash on I-40 closed the major highway until 9:50 a.m.

Channel 9 asked North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

